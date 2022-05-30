People s United Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after buying an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after buying an additional 147,735 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $195.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

