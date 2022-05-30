Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

