People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 112,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

