Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $104.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

