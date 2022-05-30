People s United Financial Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,140,000 after buying an additional 1,043,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

DraftKings stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany M. Nada purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,806,000 and sold 926,340 shares worth $17,500,459. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

