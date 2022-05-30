People s United Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,387 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.45, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

