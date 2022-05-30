People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,297 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.05.

PXD stock opened at $280.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.66. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $282.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,077,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

