Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after buying an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

NYSE:ASH opened at $108.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Ashland Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

