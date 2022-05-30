People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $8,361,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total transaction of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $208.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

