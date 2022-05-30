People s United Financial Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 110,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.