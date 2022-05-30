People s United Financial Inc. Sells 6,439 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 54,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

