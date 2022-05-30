Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Sirius XM by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

