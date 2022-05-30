People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,407 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

