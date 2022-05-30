People s United Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Cowen upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
