Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $123,224,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $71,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $211.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.10.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

