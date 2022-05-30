Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,915 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Loews by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,078 shares of company stock worth $27,794,164. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.