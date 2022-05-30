ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of ExlService worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $143.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.87 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

