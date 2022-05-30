Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 308.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,066 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.32% of Progress Software worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,102,044 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRGS opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

