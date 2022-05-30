Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 26,396 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chemours were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

