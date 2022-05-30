Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,488 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 34,293 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE:D opened at $85.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.