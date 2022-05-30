Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1,089.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,802 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $266,009.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

