Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $7.18 Million in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,177 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

