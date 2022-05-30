Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,244 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.23% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KTB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KTB. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

