Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.33 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 218.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,504 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Thor Industries worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

