Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 125,380 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of IFS opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

