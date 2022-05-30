Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of eXp World at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $636,820,220.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,981. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

