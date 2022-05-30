Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.46 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after acquiring an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $76.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.