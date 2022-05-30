Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 10,237 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $69.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.44.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

