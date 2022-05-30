Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 54,593 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,583,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,560,000 after acquiring an additional 159,872 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129,870 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $54,641,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

