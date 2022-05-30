Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 126.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

