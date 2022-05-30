Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.15% of Wingstop worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after buying an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

