Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Copart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.