Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 17,206 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,931 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,306 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.