Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

