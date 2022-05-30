Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Triton International were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Triton International by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Triton International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRTN opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.34.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.02 million. Triton International had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

