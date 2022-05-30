Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 40,399 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

MDC opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

