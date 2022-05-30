Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 70.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $8,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,899.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 18,915 shares valued at $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $70.81 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.