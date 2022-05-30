Schroder Investment Management Group Has $7.97 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.47.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,394 shares of company stock valued at $7,479,493 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $177.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

