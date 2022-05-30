Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.