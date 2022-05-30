Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,543 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.04% of Ternium worth $9,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ternium by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after acquiring an additional 415,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TX. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE:TX opened at $44.77 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

