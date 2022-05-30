APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of APA worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.76.

NASDAQ APA opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 4.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

