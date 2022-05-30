Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.51 Million Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2,609.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,602 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -151.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.