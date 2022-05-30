Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.37% of Hudbay Minerals worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 1,205,013 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $4,459,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 599,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 622.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330,779 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

