Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of DigitalBridge Group worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 113,657 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,411,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after buying an additional 224,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,702,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBRG. BMO Capital Markets lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

