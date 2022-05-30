Analyzing Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

78.5% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 2.30% 0.66% 0.29% Public Storage 54.79% 38.01% 12.04%

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 1,085.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Public Storage 1 5 6 1 2.54

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Public Storage has a consensus price target of $358.46, suggesting a potential upside of 6.76%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Public Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 3.96 $12.29 million $0.07 160.57 Public Storage $3.42 billion 17.25 $1.95 billion $10.29 32.63

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.