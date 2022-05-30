e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $25.98 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

