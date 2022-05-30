Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

JWN stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

