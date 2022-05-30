Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.36.

TDOC opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

