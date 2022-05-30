NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.77.

NVDA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.76. The stock has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

