Morgan Stanley Lowers Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target to $4.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.
NYSE:QUOT opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $408.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.00.
Quotient Technology Company Profile
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
