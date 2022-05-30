Morgan Stanley Lowers Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target to $4.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $408.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.94. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 334.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 315,879 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 115.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 551,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

